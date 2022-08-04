OnePlus just announced its latest phone, and despite some shortcomings, it's shaping up to be one of the better releases from the brand in recent memory. That said, not everyone will want to spring for the OnePlus 10T. With a worse display and a smaller battery than this year's 10 Pro — not to mention the lack of an alert slider — opting for the company's early 2022 flagship might sound appealing to some users. If the price tag has been holding you back from picking up a OnePlus 10 Pro, a permanent price reduction might just be enough to convince you to click buy.

Although the OnePlus 10 Pro launched at the sky-high price of $900, it's currently down to just $800 on both Amazon and the company's own website. This reduction places it below rivals like the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra, all while bringing the price closer to the OnePlus 10T's $650 tag. At $100 off, it's much more appealing — it was similarly on sale during Prime Day, marking one of the best phone deals you could find last month.

While Amazon has this price marked as a discount, OnePlus is permanently reducing the phone's price to $800, as confirmed by XDA Developers. Our biggest hangups surrounding the company's first phone of 2022 all coalesced around the price, and slashing $100 off the MSRP might be enough to convince some shoppers to take the plunge. While the OnePlus 10T is official — and, in some ways, is an even better phone — it's also nearly two months out from availability, with pre-orders not starting until September 1st. If you need a new device right now, and, you know, not in October, this might just be the one for you. You know, if the Pixel 6a doesn't tempt you first.