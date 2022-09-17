The OnePlus 10 Pro took its time to launch in the US. The device was announced in January 2022 in China but made its way to the stateside four months later, in April. Despite the official launch, the phone was only certified to work on T-Mobile and Verizon's 5G network. AT&T's support was notably missing, but that's changing nearly six months after the phone's US launch.

Until now, if you put an AT&T SIM inside the OnePlus 10 Pro, it would only connect to the carrier's 4G network. This was despite the phone supporting the necessary bands for AT&T's low-band 5G network. But now that the phone has been officially certified by AT&T, this won't be the case — it will connect to the carrier's 5G network and, as the owner of a OnePlus 10 Pro, you'll be able to enjoy faster speeds. The overall network connectivity experience should also be better.

The OnePlus 10T was the first phone from the company to work on AT&T's 5G network. Post-certification, the 10 Pro is the second OnePlus device to do so. Do note that the OnePlus 10 Pro does not have mmWave connectivity and is limited to low-band and mid-band 5G networks across all certified US carriers, so you won't get crazy gigabit-plus download speeds as seen on the best Android phones on this one.

You still can't buy the phone directly from AT&T, though. If you are looking to get your hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro, you're going to have to buy it from Amazon or other third-party resellers. If that's not an issue, you can get the OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $699 for a limited period. This is an additional $100 off over the phone's recently reduced $799 price tag. You can take advantage of this deal through the OnePlus Store app in the US from September 16 to 23.