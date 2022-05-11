Pixel users have had fun with Android 13 since the first developer preview arrived in February. Meanwhile, owners of other devices have been left to watch from the sidelines, missing out on all the goodies of the new operating system... until now. With Android 13 officially in the beta phase of development, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme are now calling upon their customers to enroll their flagship devices in respective developer preview programs.

Oppo announced that its flagship Find X5 Pro will get its first ColorOS Developer Preview based on Android 13 Beta 1. As with most early-stage, in-development software, this build is intended for developers to prepare their apps for the upcoming OS. If you’re an average user or use the Find X5 Pro as your daily driver, you might want to wait until the company releases the first public version of the new ColorOS. On the other hand, if you’re an advanced user and would like to try out the software, Oppo has simplified things by providing details of the installation process on a support page. Keep in mind that the update will wipe your phone’s storage (so back up your data first) and the software has some camera and connectivity bugs to name a few.

OnePlus also announced a similar Developer Preview Program based on Android 13 Beta 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Like Oppo, this one wipes your data, contains known issues, and is recommended for developers and other advanced users. There’s a guide on trying out the new software if you feel like it.

For India and southeast Asia, Realme introducing its program for the GT2 Pro, issuing warnings similar to Oppo and OnePlus. You can check out the installation guidelines if you’d like to try it.

Android 13 refines many design changes Google introduced with Android 12, improves privacy and security, and adds various nifty features. We're glad to see the beta now expanding beyond Google’s realm and it’s only a matter of time before big names like Samsung jump on the update train.

