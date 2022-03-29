OnePlus was quick to announce its 2022 flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, at the beginning of the year. The phone so far has only been available in China, but that's about to change later this week as the company will reveal the device for the US and other countries on March 31. Superfast charging speeds have been a key feature of OnePlus devices, and the 10 Pro further pushes forward in this department with 80W SuperVOOC support. However, the BBK-owned company has now confirmed that the feature won't be available in the North American units.

In typical OnePlus fashion, the company has been hyping the phone's global release by detailing its specs and various other aspects. In a post on the OnePlus forums detailing the performance and the new 3D cooling system of the 10 Pro, OnePlus has revealed that the 80W SuperVOOC charging will only be available on the European and Indian variants. The phone will be limited to 65W speeds in the US — the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus says this is because the 80W fast charging implementation "does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power — the typical standard for power outlets in the region."

Presumably, this is also the reason why despite phones with 100W+ charging speeds becoming common in Asia and Europe, the tech has not yet made its way to the US. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 10 Pro's 65W charging speeds would still be among the fastest in smartphones sold in the US. Additionally, the phone supports 50W wireless charging, which is again among the fastest tech in phones available in the US.

At 80W speeds, the 10 Pro's 5,000mAh battery can be topped up to 100% in just 32 minutes. When 65W of power is supplied, the time taken for a full charge will increase slightly, though it would still be faster than the Galaxy S22 series, which takes over an hour for a full charge.

