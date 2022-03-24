Today OnePlus has announced that next week it will announce the 10 Pro for global markets. That means India, Europe, and North America — including the US. Making good on its prior end-of-March promise, the long-awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone and its chunky camera hump will finally escape China to arrive in US-based pockets. Fans can tune in to the launch itself on Thursday, March 31st at 10AM ET, 1PM PT.

Though the strict content of today's embargo is light, the phone isn't exactly a secret. Specs and details were shared in January during the Chinese OnePlus 10 Pro launch. Unless things have changed for other markets, the phone has a 6.7" 1440p 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 5,000mAh battery, and some camera upgrades, like 12-bit RAW+ support (in a "Pro" camera mode), and a movie mode that allows you to control details like ISO, shutter speed, and white balance, plus LOG video format support.

6 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Images the company shared from the 10 Pro's prior Chinese Launch.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro launched straight-up running Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, but we assume the US-bound version will stick to different OxygenOS branding — not that the difference means much now. With the newly shared codebase, we called OxygenOS 12 "ColorOS in all but name," and it's unlikely that OnePlus would go back to its old ways if the US version is running a corresponding 12.1/12L release.

As part of today's announcement-of-a-future-announcement, OnePlus invited us to post a photo of our phone's box, but we'll give you the one it shared with us instead:

It's my phone in a box. My phone in a box, babe.

The global launch event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10AM ET, 1PM PT. The company invites "members of the media, OnePlus/tech enthusiasts, community members, and

anyone interested in learning more about the official launch of OnePlus’ latest flagship device in North America" to tune in. It will stream on the OnePlus YouTube channel, as well as OnePlus's site.

Google's making the Pixel Launcher search bar a lot more powerful

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author