Late last month, the OnePlus 10 Pro was finally announced for global markets after a China-only launch in January. In our review, we called it a phone primarily for fans of the company, as it’s not quite as “pro” an offering as it could be. If you did manage to get your pre-order in and would love to start tinkering around with its software as soon as it arrives, you’ll be pleased to learn that the phone's kernel source code is already available to the public.

OnePlus uploaded the OP 10 Pro’s kernel source code to GitHub — based on firmware version A.10 — as spotted by XDA Developers. While it won't directly affect end users immediately, it's always great to see OEMs open up their sources like this, as that paves the way for third-party development and possible custom ROMs (like LineageOS builds) further down the line. This is especially important for the OnePlus 10 Pro, considering how OxygenOS is no longer the fan-favorite it used to be after drawing a little too much inspiration from ColorOS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes to the US with a mix of upgrades and downgrades — the device lacks mmWave and an IP certification (except on the T-Mobile carrier edition), and its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are lower than last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. The battery capacity did increase from 4500mAh to 5000mAh, and charging speeds remain as fast as ever. However, the software situation with OxygenOS and an update commitment that continues to fall behind is real a turn-off. Hopefully this source release helps improve the phone's fortunes a little.

