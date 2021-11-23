Without a flagship phone launch this fall, it feels like the last few months are the longest we've gone in years between OnePlus devices. Thankfully, if you've been holding out on picking up a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, your patience is about to be rewarded. The company's next smartphone might be just a couple of months away, and with another new leak, we're learning all about the hardware hiding inside that redesigned chassis.

According to leaked specs from 91mobiles, the OnePlus 10 Pro sounds every bit like the flagship you'd expect, all starting with the processor. Yesterday, we learned that Qualcomm was changing its naming structure for future Snapdragon chips, and now we know exactly what the first one will be called: Snapdragon 8 Gen1. As a successor to this year's Snapdragon 888, you can expect all the usual bumps in power and performance, along with — hopefully — some improvements to battery life that negate the need for throttling.

The front of the phone looks similar to this year's model, sporting a 6.7" 120Hz QHD+ display. The hole-punch camera in the top-left corner of the screen has been boosted to 32MP. There's a 48MP primary sensor on the back, along with 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lenses — the same combination as its predecessor.

That new Snapdragon processor is paired with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus has provided a much-needed bump to its battery as well, fitting a whopping 5,000mAh battery into the phone. There's still no headphone jack, but at least IP68 water resistance returns for another year. That's not always a guarantee with OnePlus phones.

At this point, there's not much else to learn before its eventual launch. Recent rumors peg the phone for an early 2022 release, launching in China before a global release later in the spring. Of course, if you can't wait that long, OnePlus has Black Friday deals on both of its 2021 flagships running all week long.

