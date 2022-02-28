OnePlus typically launches its flagship smartphone globally in April, within a few weeks of its Chinese debut. This year though, the company announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China right at the beginning of the year, with there being no word on its international availability. Now, at MWC 2022, the Oppo sub-brand has provided an update on the phone's global launch and shared more details on how it plans to expand its presence in India and other parts of the world.

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming soon to global markets

OnePlus's latest flagship will be launching in India, Europe, and North America by the end of March, though an exact release date was not provided. In China, the phone has been a runaway success and became the fastest-selling OnePlus smartphone across several online retailers within minutes of going on sale in early January. OnePlus rarely keeps such a big gap between its flagship handset's Chinese and international availability. Nonetheless, even a global release in late March would be a few weeks ahead of the company's usual product launch timeframe.

Contrary to the announcements made last year, the 10 Pro will not debut with a new unified OS — instead, it will continue to run OxygenOS. The skin will share a unified codebase with ColorOS but retain its lighter stock Android-like experience.

Expect more OnePlus phones this year

OnePlus will further diversify its product lineup this year by launching more phones across different price points, including its cheapest 5G phone in Europe and India. It will also launch a phone with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support in the second quarter of 2022.

Apart from phones, the company will launch more smart home products and explore new IoT categories over the year.

Further expansion into new markets

Despite the semiconductor shortage and lockdowns due to COVID-19 in many parts of the world, 2021 was a great year for OnePlus. The company shipped a record 11 million smartphones in the year. Its mid-range Nord lineup also continued to do well, with total sales surpassing 10 million units since the first model's launch in July 2020. Its Red Cable Club membership program is growing rapidly, too, and now has over 20 million subscribers.

To further fuel its growth, OnePlus plans to enter new markets and enhance its presence in some existing ones. It will expand its product portfolio in Mexico and Canada later this year and launch its devices in South America for the first time. Additionally, the company will boost its presence in North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In India, a key market for OnePlus, the company will debut a new retail model where customers can order a product online and then pick them up from their nearest retail store.

