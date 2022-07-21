OnePlus is among the few Android manufacturers running an Android 13 Developer Preview Program for its flagship handset. So far, the BBK-owned brand has released two beta builds for the OnePlus 10 Pro, focusing on incorporating all Android 13 changes in OxygenOS 13 and fixing all known and reported bugs. Just over a month after the second Android 13 beta was released for the 10 Pro, OnePlus has seeded the third beta with a focus on system stability.

The changelog for the third Developer Preview release from OnePlus is pretty short and refers to improved system stability. Hopefully, this should mean that many reported and lingering bugs have been addressed. Below is a list of the issues that are still present in the third Android 13 beta release for the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Known Issues User Interface display sometimes might be abnormal.

Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones.

Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off.

No response when tapping the video call button.

Auto brightness sometimes works abnormally.

Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations.

Lagging issue caused by switching the refresh rate of the screen.

Some applications might be lost after upgrading.

OnePlus has recently provided a lot of buggy software support, and even its latest Android 13 Developer Preview build is marred with issues. This is beta software, so issues are to be expected. Many OnePlus 10 Pro users running the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS build are reporting being unable to install the newest Android 13 beta with a "system update installation failed" error greeting them instead.

If you are already running the Android 13 DP build on your 10 Pro, you should not face this issue and can upgrade to the newest build by sideloading it.

OnePlus Android 13 Developer Preview Program is aimed at developers and advanced users. It is not recommended for users who want to use their device as a daily driver. And since OxygenOS is now based on ColorOS—despite the company saying otherwise now, you are going to find some ColorOS elements in these releases.