For the past few weeks now we’ve been enjoying a steady flow of fresh leaks and rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. At least, it sure feels like there’s not much more to learn about how the phone will look, and we've already got a solid sense of what to expect under the hood. Now we're fleshing out some of the remaining details, as a new report suggests we can expect a nice upgrade when it comes to charging speed.

OnePlus has developed something of a reputation for its rapidly charging phones, so we’ve been curious to see what kind of improvements might be up next. The previous model — the 9 Pro — had 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless. The latest leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (spotted by XDA) claims that the 10 Pro will beef up its wired charging to 80W but keep wireless charging at a still-respectable 50W.

Otherwise, the post reinforces what has already been rumored in previous leaks. That includeds camera details like the move to a 32MP front-facer (compared to the 9 Pro’s 16MP). The primary, wide angle, and telephoto rear cameras are reported to offer the same 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP resolutions we had last generation.

There’s still no official word on when the 10 Pro will drop but the latest rumors hint at a January or February launch for China, and March or April for the rest of us.

