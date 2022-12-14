Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro $550 $800 Save $250 The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging. $550 at Amazon

We are midway through December, meaning Christmas is almost upon us, and the window for last-minute gift shopping is closing rapidly. If you or someone you know still has a top Android phone on their wishlist, this deal might be one of your last chances to cross it off. For a limited time, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available for just $550, and as of right now, it's set to arrive by the 25th.

Why should you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro?

At its original price of $900, we rated the 10 Pro a 7 out of 10, pointing to some missing features like the lack of an IP rating and mmWave support, that you'd like to see in such an expensive phone. But at $550, the math changes dramatically. Look around at other Android phones in this price range, like the Pixel 6a or the Moto G Stylus, and you'll notice the OnePlus has a number of features that the others don't.

First and foremost, there's the beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was one of our favorite things about the phone in our review. Battery life was another big hit during testing as we got nearly 6 hours of screen time over two days, and we thought the combination of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM offered good performance. Throw in two high-megapixel cameras, 5G support, and high-speed charging (65W wired, 50W wireless), and you have just about everything you could want in a flagship phone.

That being said, there are a few caveats worth noting. The biggest one is probably the lack of 5G support on AT&T. As with other OnePlus phones, the 10 Plus is limited to T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile for faster data speeds. Then there's the aforementioned lack of the faster mmWave 5G tech, which only affects you if you live in an area that has it, and the missing IP rating. Though for what it's worth, OnePlus does say the phone is water-resistant, and the T-Mobile version of this exact phone is rated IP68.

If you can get around these quirks, this really is a great deal on a good smartphone. Grab one while you can, and be sure to grab one of our favorite OnePlus 10 Pro cases to keep it safe. No one wants a shattered screen for Christmas.