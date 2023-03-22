Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro $550 $800 Save $250 The OnePlus 10 Pro was a super-premium flagship in 2022, and even though the OnePlus 11 is now available, there isn't a Pro model in 2023, so the gap between this and the current top-of-the-line OnePlus phone is relatively small. In addition to a base savings of $250 with this sale, OnePlus is adding up to $100 to the value of your trade-in, so we're approaching half-off territory here. It's still a stellar phone in 2023, with specs that top all but a few of the Android devices currently available for sale in the US. $550 at Amazon $550 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a beastly Android device that is now on sale on multiple sites. From now until March 31, this model is getting a discount of $250 on both Amazon and the manufacturer's website, but OnePlus is sweetening the pot by offering an extra $50 or $100 in trade-in bonuses. If you trade in an old OnePlus phone (OnePlus 8 5G or newer), you'll get the phone's regular trade-in value plus $100 — but even if you trade in a phone from another OEM, you'll still get an extra $50 on your trade-in value.

If you're an existing OnePlus user planning on upgrading and trading in your old phone, but you don't want to pay full price for the brand new OnePlus 11, this deal effectively gives you $350 off the 2022 flagship. Or if you're using a different brand and want to make the switch to OnePlus with a trade-in, you're saving $300 over what you would have paid last month. Even if you just want to snag the OnePlus 10 Pro and don't want to bother with trade-ins, $250 off is still a whale of a deal.

Why you should get the OnePlus 10 Pro

It's true that the OnePlus 10 Pro isn't on our best Android smartphones list, but that's mostly because we have other, newer, OnePlus models on there. If you had been eyeing the 10 Pro, you were surely disappointed to learn that there's probably not going to be a Pro version of the OnePlus 11. But this means the gap between OnePlus's super-premium 2022 phone and its 2023 flagship isn't as big as it has been in years past.

First and foremost, the OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a stunning display that offers an immersive and engaging viewing experience. With a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that supports QHD resolution, the device delivers crisp, clear colors, especially if you enjoy binging shows on your phone before bedtime. In terms of design and display, there's not much difference between the 10 Pro and the 11, so you're not missing out on either front.

This isn't just a pretty device, however — the OnePlus 10 Pro is rather powerful, to boot. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8 or 12GB of RAM (depending on which storage option you choose), is essentially the second most powerful Android processor behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor used in the OnePlus 11 and a handful of other phones. Our very own Ryne Hager found the 10 Pro to perform well consistently, despite not-so-fantastic benchmark scores.

Whether you're looking for a smartphone that delivers top-notch performance, a stunning display, or an exceptional camera setup, the OnePlus 10 Pro has it all. With such fantastic discounts, it would be a shame to miss out on this device, so hurry up and order one.