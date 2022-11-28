Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro $550 $800 Save $250 There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday. $550 at Amazon $550 at OnePlus

The past week has been packed with deals ahead of the Black Friday shopping festivities, with plenty of savings on a wide range of products, including smartphones. While the OnePlus 10T is already on sale this Cyber Monday with a $50 discount, it may not appeal to everyone, given the low savings. Fortunately, there's also a deal running on the slightly older, but still one of the premier flagships in the industry — the OnePlus 10 Pro. Interested shoppers can get the unlocked version of the smartphone for $550 in the 128GB/8GB avatar via Amazon or the OnePlus online store.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10 Pro

The mobile industry evolves fairly quickly, with OnePlus already prepping for its next flagship scheduled to launch early next year. However, considering the hardware featured on the OnePlus 10 Pro, it's still a highly capable phone. To sweeten the deal further, OnePlus recently began rolling out the latest Android 13 software for the device, so customers can expect the best of Android on the device. Any description of the OnePlus 10 Pro is incomplete without talking about its three rear cameras, comprising a 48MP primary camera, paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera. These cameras can record 4K videos at up to 120fps and even 8K content, albeit at 24fps.

There's also the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with the Adreno 730 GPU, enabling top-notch performance no matter what you throw at it. The gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen bears a resolution of 3216x1440 (120Hz), which is tailor-made for streaming high-resolution content and even playing the best games on Android. We were pretty pleased with the 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro, as it can last for over a day, depending on how you use it. This is quite rare among flagship phones as they tend to consume more power and drain the battery faster than their mid-range and low-end counterparts. But OnePlus has clearly figured this out with the 10 Pro.

Why is this a good deal

Most of us wait for annual deals to buy phones that are otherwise expensive, and the OnePlus 10 Pro fits this description perfectly. In our review, we were unimpressed by the steep $900 launch-day price tag, even with all the high-end hardware underneath.

To its credit, the manufacturer soon course-corrected and slashed the sticker price by $100. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can save an additional $250, making this a steal. A deal like this is a godsend for customers who have been on the fence about the steep upfront costs of flagship smartphones. The discount is valid on the phone's Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colorways.

If you're considering a different approach with your smartphone purchase, other options are on offer, too. For instance, Google's Pixel 6a can be yours for as low as $299 this Cyber Monday. Meanwhile, the recently launched Pixel 7 is also on sale with a $100 discount, and you can potentially get it for free if you have an eligible device to trade in.