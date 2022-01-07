The 10 Pro's got some new tricks up its sleeve

OnePlus has been, like it does, trickling out details about its upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro for a few days now. Monday, we got a full reveal of the phone's design. Tuesday, we learned about the specs. We got a taste of camera details in the spec reveal, but today, OnePlus has more to share, including details about improved color accuracy, manual shooting modes, and a new, really wide ultra-wide camera.

Shots captured in 10-bit color on OnePlus 10 Pro.

The 10 Pro will be OnePlus's first phone that shoots in 10-bit color by default. In case you're not that into photography, that more or less means that the 10 Pro's cameras can capture more colors than those in prior OnePlus devices can — just over a billion, in fact, which is why OnePlus is calling this the OnePlus Billion Color Solution. Being able to dial in colors with more granularity should mean that photos look more accurate to real life, and that gradients should look smoother with less color banding.

Left: An unedited photo taken in RAW format. Right: RAW+ with OnePlus's photo processing applied.

In an improved Hasselblad Pro Mode, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to capture 12-bit RAW files, up from 10-bit in the 9 Pro's Pro Mode. Photos shot in 12-bit color can contain up to 68 billion colors, and also have better dynamic range than photos shot at lower color depth. You'll also have the choice to have Pro Mode kick out both an unprocessed RAW file and a processed version that still retains Pro Mode's enhanced color depth. Of course, whether you'll benefit from any of this depends on how you'll be viewing your photos.

A weird little video shot in Movie Mode.

OnePlus is also debuting a feature it's calling Movie Mode on the 10 Pro. Essentially a pro mode for video, Movie Mode lets you manually control parameters like frame rate and ISO while recording. There's an option to shoot in LOG format, too, which video nerds will know means greater editing flexibility after the fact.

Shots captured at the 10 Pro ultra-wide's full 150-degree field of view.

Finally, the 10 Pro's ultra-wide camera field of view is really, really wide: 150 degrees. Most smartphone ultra-wide shooters — including the OnePlus 9 Pro's — hit about 110 degrees, meaning the 10 Pro can pack way more into the frame. Shots using the ultra-wide to its fullest extent will distort pretty heavily around the edges, but you'll also have the choice to crop to a more traditional 110 degree field of view. There'll also be a fisheye mode.

Ultra-wide photos from the OnePlus 10 Pro saved at 110 degrees.

In spite of its ongoing partnership with storied camera manufacturer Hasselblad, historically, OnePlus hasn't been able to compete with the best cameras in phones from companies like Google, Samsung, or Apple. It's not yet clear whether these new tricks will help OnePlus close the gap — the Pixel 6 takes very good photos — but it's fun to watch it try all the same.

