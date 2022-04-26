Not everyone's a fan of what OnePlus and Oppo have been doing with OxygenOS lately. Aside from the UI that now feels much closer to Oppo's ColorOS, there are a bunch of issues that simply aren't easy to live with, particularly on the latest OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. While many of these quibbles still exist, OnePlus has brought several optimizations with the latest update for the device, now rolling out in select regions.

As announced by the company on its forums, the update with version numbers NE2211_11.A.13 and NE2215_11.A.13 is being seeded out to the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and North America. There's not a lot going on here, but a couple of things might interest those of you looking to squeeze every bit of performance out of the device—battery life and the fingerprint unlocking success rate have been improved. Just check out the changelog in full right here:

System [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm, improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience [Optimized] audio processing, improved communication quality [Fixed] the occasional issue that the phone may fail to turn on automatically at a set time [Improved] system stability

Camera [Optimized] the quality of taking photos with the front camera

Network [Optimized] network stability



The security patch hasn't been bumped beyond March if you're wondering, which is a disappointment considering we're close to May. The OnePlus 10 Pro deserves top priority with updates, being a flagship and all, but OnePlus still doesn't offer an update cadence comparable to Samsung or Google.

As always, the company says that the new update will be made available to everyone in waves to ensure stability. If you haven't received it yet, then fret not, for an OTA should arrive on your phone soon.

