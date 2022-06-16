This new release has lots of known issues, so be careful

OnePlus has released the second version of its Android 13 Beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The changelog for the new version (alternately called both a developer preview and a beta) includes a handful of fixes and optimizations and has a list of known issues, including UI and auto-brightness wonk, "abnormal response" for screen-off quick gestures, and some minor lag and potential crashes.

The prior beta release was a frustratingly multilingual affair, with bits of the Settings menu displayed in Chinese seemingly independently of the system language settings. It's not clear if those issues have been addressed. OnePlus also redesigned some aspects of the interface in that last beta, including some Settings menu adjustments and a tweaked power menu. A "Carousel wallpapers" feature was also spotted in Settings on the prior release, but was not yet functional.

All images via Swejuggalo on the OnePlus Community Forums.

OnePlus's OxygenOS and OPPO's ColorOS have shared a codebase now for some time (regardless of how they've been marketed as "unified" or not), and some of the changes spotted in the prior beta, like the secure keyboard option, seem directly pulled from ColorOS.

It's not immediately clear which of Google's betas/previews this release is based on. The changelog for this new beta release contains the following known issues and fixes:

Known Issues UI display sometimes might be abnormal Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off No response when tapping the video call button Auto brightness sometimes works abnormally Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations Lagging issue caused by switching screen refresh rate Some applications might be lost after upgrading Changelog System [Fixed] the issue that Data usage cannot display [Fixed] the issue of crash when turning off/on 5G network [Fixed] the issue that unable to close all background programs [Fixed] the issue that the lock screen password was required to enter the launcher after restoring factory settings [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Optimized] the overall shooting effect of the camera, improved the user experience



However, there more changes are lurking inside than what OnePlus has announced. According to a report by Swejuggalo on the OnePlus Community Forums, this more recent beta release also fixes issues with setting up a fingerprint unlock method, and there's a new "simple mode" that offers larger text and app icons, louder ringtones, and a simpler settings menu, similar to Samsung's Easy Mode.

Interested OnePlus 10 Pro owners can install the latest Android 13 Beta, but be aware that instructions vary based on whether you're using a North American version of the phone or not. While the version of the phone in other markets can take the new images through OnePlus's usual sideloading method, folks in the US will need to use a specific local update app now. And keep in mind that downgrading back to Android 12 will require a wipe.