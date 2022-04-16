The OnePlus 10 Pro finally went on sale in the US this week after a China-only January launch, but the device didn’t have access to Verizon’s 5G services. That problem has now been fixed, just in time for buyers to receive their phones.

According to XDA Developers, the 10 Pro will be the latest OnePlus device to get certification to work on Verizon’s 5G network. It will also have access to Verizon’s C-Band 5G, which works on the 3.7 to 4.2GHz spectrum. VZW and AT&T went live with C-band 5G in January. And the mid-band 5G spectrum excellently finds the right balance between speed and signal range (in other words, it provides a reliable experience, especially in denser areas of the U.S.) and is rolling out to more cities and devices.

However, the OnePlus 10 Pro won’t support the superfast millimeter wave (mmWave) network. It would have been nice to have, but considering the technology is short-ranged and Verizon hasn’t rolled it out to many locations, very few people would miss the lack of support.

With the VZW certification out of the way, the OnePlus 10 Pro now works on T-Mobile and Verizon 5G, per The Verge. But the same can’t be said of AT&T, with the device not expected to get certified for the carrier’s 5G service. So, AT&T subscribers might have to find other solutions if they want 5G.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes to the US with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, but its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are lower than last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the battery capacity increased from 4500mAh to 5000mAh, and charging remains fast with 65W wired and 50W wireless speeds (80W wired charging is reserved for international markets).

If you’re considering buying one, check out our full OnePlus 10 Pro review for all the details. And if you do decide to go for it, you might as well take advantage of all the available OnePlus 10 Pro deals and trade-in values.

