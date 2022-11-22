The OnePlus 10 Pro was touted as one of the best Android phones of the year ahead of its release in January. While the buzz may have died down since, there's no denying that it's still a solid smartphone if you can get it for the right price. If you're looking specifically for a OnePlus smartphone, this pretty neat deal ahead of Black Friday may change your mind as it slashes a whopping $250 off the cost of the device, bringing the unlocked version of the phone down to just $550.

Why should you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro?

In our review of the OnePlus 10 Pro, we were thoroughly impressed with the performance of its robust triple rear camera setup which continues the company's co-branding partnership with Hasselblad. You'll get excellent stills with the 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto unit. The 8K video doesn't look too shabby, either.

On the performance side, you get some good legs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — which has since been usurped by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 you'll find on the newer OnePlus 10T. What you won't find on the 10T, though, is the famed alert slider, the great cameras, and a number of little touches that make a OnePlus smartphone what it is. The OnePlus 10 Pro has the "Pro" moniker for good reason.

Why is this a good deal?

We think it wouldn't be an understatement to say that OnePlus botched the pricing of its early-year flagship. With an asking price of $900, it was never really going to hold up to some of its competition. Thankfully, it wasn't long before the phone was discounted to $800, and now there's an additional $250 off on the flagship, making this a hard-to-miss deal at $550.

This price is valid for the OnePlus 10 Pro with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and you'll be able to get it in either Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The deal is currently live and will run until December 4, provided stock doesn't run out before then.

If you make up your mind about getting the phone, it wouldn't be a bad idea to check out some of the best cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro. And if you've ended up going against this offer, we've got a lot of other phone deals up for you this Black Friday.