OnePlus is making good on its promise this year to bring the upgraded OnePlus 10 Pro model to the US. Starting on June 15th, you'll be able to purchase the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, rather than just the 8/128GB version we were previously limited to. The upgrade won't cost too much either, as OnePlus is merely charging an extra $70 on top of the base model, or $969.

Although OnePlus previously said that the fully-loaded version of the phone would come to the US, I was skeptical of that claim given the company's recent history. In 2021, OnePlus made a similar guarantee regarding the cheapest base model 9 Pro. Three months later, that version still hadn't come to North America, and OnePlus finally recanted, admitting we'd never get it.

Bucking what could easily have become a trend, OnePlus says the upgraded 12/256GB version of the 10 Pro will be here in less than a week, and those that buy it in the first five days of availability will get a free set of OnePlus Buds Pro. I should also point out that the $70 price bump over the base model is a lot less than other companies charge for a similar upgrade. Google charges $100 to upgrade storage alone from 128 -> 256 on the Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung charges $100 for the same RAM and storage upgrade on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But there is one drawback to the new 10 Pro model: The only color this version will be available in is black.

If the newly upgraded version is enough to catch your attention, you can read our full review of the OnePlus 10 Pro to see if it's worth your while. In short, there are still some tradeoffs you'll have to accept, like the fact that the phone can't use AT&T's 5G networks, there's no mmWave or explicit IP rating on the unlocked model, and OnePlus's software and update commitment are a little behind the times. But the performance, battery life, and screen are all stellar.

The 12/256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available starting June 15th exclusively through OnePlus's storefront, Amazon, and Best Buy. OnePlus is also "revamping" its Red Cable Club with a new points-based system that you can redeem for things like DoorDash gift cards or a Google One subscription. Other perks of membership include an extended warranty and increased trade-in bonus.