If you're in the market for a great pair of headphones, OneOdio is certainly a company you should be looking into. Not only do their products look great, but they also sound great, which is obviously the main thing we look for when it comes to headphones.

While they may seem bulky, they're not heavy, meaning you can easily wear them all day long while enjoying the high-quality sound. After all, while wireless headphones are great, there's really no comparison to the audio you get with wired headphones.

Best of all, not only do OneOdio's headphones have superb specs, but you can also get them for a great price.

OneOdio Pro-50 studio headphones

These headphones may seem bulky, but they're extremely comfortable to wear. The sound is excellent whether you listen to music, watch movies, or play your music with the headphones plugged into your go-to instrument. Although the Pro-50 Studio headphones are marketed as a device for DJs, they're also perfect for day-to-day use.

The headphones come with two different cables, so they will fit any device; it doesn't matter whether the socket is 3.5mm or 6.5mm.

The OneOdio Pro-50 headphones are also tough and built to last, so you're going to get a lot of enjoyment from them over the years, regardless of whether you're using them for work or just for pleasure.

These headphones are usually $69.99, but they're currently available for a mere $39.19, so you should get them now while you have the chance.

OneOdio Monitor 60 professional monitor wired headphones

Another great pair of headphones from the same company is the OneOdio Monitor 60. They offer excellent sound — perfect for audiophiles, DJs, or other people involved in music-making. Their unique feature is single-side monitoring, so you can go about your business while using only one earphone.

Like the Pro-50 studio headphones, they are comfortable to wear for long periods, provide great sound quality, and last a long time.

The OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones usually cost $89.99, but they're currently available for $63.99.

OneOdio Monitor 80 open back professional monitoring wired headphones

The Monitor 80 headphones were crafted specifically for audio enthusiasts. They're perfect for professional studio and track mixing, DJ monitoring, or for those who want excellent sound while playing their favorite music.

The headphones are equipped with high-impedance speakers, which provide solid bass and crystal clear midranges for some of the best sound quality you can find at these prices.

The Monitor 80 headphones are equipped with velvet ear pads that are soft to the touch, meaning that once again, you can wear them all day without having any issues.

Much like the other headphones, these also come with two 3-meter cables that will fit jacks of 3.5mm or 6.5mm, depending on your needs. The headphones can be stored in an awesome-looking carrying case.

The Monitor 80 headphones usually cost $120.99, but you can get them for $71.99 on Amazon.

Get your new favorite headphones for a great price

The OneOdio headphones are available for a great price for a limited time, so you should grab them before the deal is done. Returning to wired headphones is the best thing you can do if you want great sound quality, and OneOdio has exactly what you need.

