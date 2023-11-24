This Black Friday, you won’t find a better deal on quality headphones than with OneOdio’s Black Friday sale. Between the 20th and 24th of November, you’ll be able to get 20% off on these headphones, but act fast, since these deals won’t last forever.
OneOdio A10
The OneOdio A10 headphones are a pair of Bluetooth headphones that sound great and come with a wealth of features. Thanks to their hybrid active noise cancelation, they can filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient noise, while still delivering hi-res audio through its 40mm dynamic driver.The A10 has an impressive 50-hour playtime, as well as built-in buttons to allow you to control your music without the need to take your phone out of your pocket.
OneOdio Monitor 60
For professional, studio-quality headphones, the OneOdio Monitor 60 has you covered. These headphones not only look great but also come with some really impressive frequency response, making them perfect for audiophiles.The 55mm HD drivers ensure that you’re getting the best sound possible in the form of accurate mids and crisp highs, regardless of the genre of music that you’re producing or mastering.The Monitor 60 comes with a variety of cables ideal for calls, studio use, and even an extra-long cable to easily connect to your TV.
OneOdio Pro 10
If you’re looking for an excellent budget option, then the OneOdio Pro 10 are a pair of affordable headphones that don’t skimp out on quality.The design makes both look and feel high-end, and comfortable to boot, even when worn for long periods of time.The audio quality is Hi-Res certified, meaning that you’re getting some of the best quality audio available, and they even come with Shareport technology, which makes listening to music or videos with loved ones a breeze.
OneOdio A70
The OneOdio A70 headphones are a hybrid Bluetooth and wired headphone option that are perfect for when you need serious long-term quality whether it be in the studio or on the go.The A70 features 40mm dynamic drivers to give you a high-quality, balanced sound. These headphones come with 72 hours of music listening time before they need to be charged again and are highly compatible. They can accept both 3.5mm and 6.35mm jacks. Perfect for everything from AMPs to laptops.
OneOdio Pro 50
For a pair of headphones that are truly luxurious to wear, the OneOdio Pro 50 has it all. With its protein memory ear muffs, the Pro 50 are a joy to wear, even for extended periods of time.On top of this, you get some of the most accurate, well-tuned audio that OneOdio has to offer. This superior sound is due to the 50mm neodymium drivers that the Pro 50 uses.The Pro 50 are compatible with both a 3.5mm and 6.35mm jack and can swivel and fold for easy carrying or single-sided monitoring.
