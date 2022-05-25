This week, we learned Samsung planned to extend its One UI beta program to Galaxy Watch4 owners, offering wearable fanatics the chance to check out upcoming features and changes before an official version rolls out later this year. The company initially announced its plans for customers in South Korea to join without details on when early software would arrive in other regions. Thankfully, we didn't have to wait long to find out — you can already sign up to join in on the fun in the US.

The folks at 9to5Google spotted the beta availability in the Samsung Members app, with a "One UI Watch Beta" splash screen appearing in the carousel. Tapping on the page displays the necessary steps for participating in the program, including selecting the registration option under "Notices" while signing in with a Samsung account. You'll need to apply to join, though if you meet the prerequisites, you'll be invited to jump in once the first beta drops.

Unfortunately, because you need the Samsung Members app to sign up, you'll need to have a Samsung phone paired with your Galaxy Watch4. The app isn't available on devices like the Pixel 6, which doesn't give non-Galaxy users many options. Likewise, the required plugin is also only offered through this system. It's possible that borrowing someone else's device and logging in with your account could bypass the restriction — delivering the OS update to your watch once it's ready — but we'll have to wait for the program to launch to find out.

If you do decide to join the program, Samsung warns that you'll have one invite. If you leave — a process that takes two days — you can't sign up again. We expect the beta to drop on June 2nd if the company's initial announcement holds true.

