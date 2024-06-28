Summary Samsung's One UI 6 Watch beta brings AI-powered health and sleep tracking features to Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Watch 5, and Watch 4.

It's 2024, and everything is about AI. Samsung's One UI 6 Watch beta brings Galaxy AI features to Samsung's smartwatches, and not in the form of an AI-powered virtual assistant, but health and sleep tracking features.

The beta first rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic earlier this month, unlocking access to features like Energy Scores, detailed Sleep Insights and custom workout routines. Two weeks later, the One UI 6 Watch beta 2 dropped, bringing bug fixes and overall stability improvements.

During the initial beta release, it was suggested that Watch 4 and Watch 5 owners would gain access to the beta at a later date, and we're starting to see that happen now.

Samsung hasn't made an official announcement about the rollout, but we can see the beta is now available to download on Watch 4 and Watch 5 Bluetooth variants from the Samsung Members app. The rollout was first spotted by @theonecid, who shared it on X (Twitter).

To download the beta on your watch, open the Samsung Members app, and you should see a One UI Watch beta program banner. Users can also opt into the beta program directly from a message in the notification section of the Samsung Members app. Once you're on the beta program screen, scroll down and you should see an option to join and download the beta on your Watch 5 and Watch 4. It's worth noting that special edition watches, except the Golf edition, can't join the beta.

Here are the features Watch 5 and Watch 4 owners can experiment with now

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place on July 10, and we should hear more about the upcoming One UI 6 Watch features at the event. Until then, Galaxy Watch 6, and now Watch 5 and Watch 4 owners can start experimenting with some new features.