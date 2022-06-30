We know Samsung's working on the One UI Watch 4.5 update for its Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic — there's an ongoing beta program, after all. That beta program has revealed a lot about upcoming software changes, but today, we're getting an even better look: leaker Evan Blass has shared screenshots of what he says is the "official" OneUI 4.5.

The screenshots mostly show (presumably) complete versions of features we knew were coming, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and a UI for choosing which SIM card to place calls with, if your device has more than one available. But they also highlight new accessibility features like additional color correction options, audio channel settings for earbuds connected directly to the watch, and several dexterity settings for touch interaction.

While Blass's Twitter thread includes a total of 21 watch screenshots across a handful of tweets, it doesn't tell us much else; all Evan says about the screenshots is that they're official. We'll surely see more about the new software soon — we're expecting the Galaxy Watch5 this summer, and it stands to reason it'll ship with One UI 4.5.