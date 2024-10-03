Key Takeaways Samsung will be unifying all software under One UI by 2025 to simplify user experience.

One UI has proven popular on phones, and the move may provide long-term software support.

The One UI 7 beta is expected by year-end, and a stable version with the Galaxy S25 release.

Your TV, your fridge, and your phone will soon all have the same operating system, at least in name. This is because Samsung is unifying its disparate software systems into the One UI experience across product lines, sometime in 2025.

Samsung made the announcement at the ongoing Samsung Developer Conference (via Android Authority). It says this will unify the software experience for all customers and make using Samsung products easier.

Samsung's crazy world of gadgets

Samsung's software landscape is a bit of a fragmented mess right now. Its fridges have the Family Hub, while Samsung's ovens use Smart Things. Meanwhile, Samsung smart TVs use the Tizen operating system. All of these different systems have their own ways of doing things, and require separate coding and updates from Samsung's end.

But One UI, which powers Samsung phones and tablets, has proven to be a popular operating system. It has a unified look and feel, and its easy for people to figure out and use. It makes sense for Samsung to unify all of its software under the One UI brand. It will certainly be cheaper for Samsung.

This move should reinforce Samsung's commitment to provide long-term software support, as well. The company has promised to deliver seven years of software updates for its devices, so customers can rest easy knowing they have up-to-date security. Unifying all the software under One UI makes it easier and more likely for Samsung to meet its commitments.

In fact, Samsung reiterated its commitment to seven years of updates, so the new branding of its software shouldn't change much. There's no word yet about whether we will see big changes in the actual software running our televisions and appliances. It could simply be a matter of renaming existing software. We're kind of curious to see what a One UI-powered smart TV would look like.

Talking about One UI, Samsung confirmed the One UI 7 beta will be out before the end of the year, and the stable version will release with the upcoming Galaxy S25 expected in January. We'll just have to wait to see if our TV will get it, as well.