Samsung's One UI software is a feature-rich Android skin. Because many Samsung Galaxy phone users aren't aware of the robust customization, privacy, and productivity features hidden in One UI's settings, they often use the default settings. From adjusting your mobile hotspot configurations to using a custom mode and activating notification snoozing, these frequently overlooked One UI settings will make you question how you ever managed without them. Here are the top ten tweaks to make your Galaxy phone truly yours.

Related What is Samsung One UI Home? Navigate through galaxies of customization with Samsung's One UI Home

10 Configure mobile hotspot settings

Samsung gives you complete control over a mobile hotspot. You can turn on the auto hotspot (for devices signed in to your Samsung account), set a data limit, and create a one-time password for temporary connections. These options are buried under the Mobile Hotspot menu. Follow the steps below to make tweaks.

Open Samsung One UI Settings. Select Connections, and open Mobile Hotspot and Tethering Select Mobile Hotspot. Check how much mobile data has been shared today, set data limits from the following menu, and check the connected devices. Turn on Auto Hotspot from the same menu and select a one-time password to share temporary hotspot credentials with guests. Close The system resets the password the next time you turn on Mobile Hotspot.

9 Use Private Sharing

Do you want to share confidential and private files from your Samsung phone? Turn on private sharing to encrypt your files, set an expiration date, grant read-only access, remove location metadata, and prevent recipients from re-sharing those files. Here's how to turn it on.

Only Galaxy users can view shared files.

Select a file or photo you want to share and tap Quick share. Tap the overflow menu at the top and select Turn on Private sharing. Set an expiration date and select a contact to send the file. Close

8 Create a custom mode

While One UI has several built-in modes, you shouldn't settle with them. You can always create a custom one based on your requirements. Let's create one.

Open Settings and scroll to Modes and Routines. Tap Add mode. Give it a custom name, such as Coding. Assign a shade and an icon. Close Tweak the mode to activate it automatically when an app is open, when a Bluetooth device is connected, or when you enter or leave a place. You can also assign other actions and change the appearance of the home screen and lock screen. Close

You now have complete control to design a custom mode that suits your workflow and preferences.

7 Create a personalized routine

One UI offers a bunch of routines to allow on-device automation. While they get the job done, you can always create one based on your requirements. In the example below, I created a routine that puts my Galaxy phone on vibrate mode and turns off AOD when I reach home.

Go to Modes and Routines. Slide to Routines. Select + at the top. Tap Add what will trigger this routine and select Place. Close Choose a location. Tap Add what this routine will do. Select Sounds and vibration. Change the sound mode to Vibrate. Close Add another action where the system turns off Always On Display. Check your routine conditions and tap Save. Close

The possibilities are endless here.

6 Tweak the home screen layout

For those transitioning from an iPhone, a home screen layout showcasing all apps on the main page might be more appealing. If you are among them, make a tweak from the home screen settings.

Long tap the home screen and open Settings. Select Home screen layout. Tap the radio button beside Home screen only. Close

5 Enable the snooze button in notifications

Notification snoozing is a handy feature for postponing your alerts for a specific time. Samsung turns it off by default. Let's activate it and check it in action.

Open Samsung Settings and go to Notifications > Advanced settings. Turn on the Show snooze button. Open the notification center and expand an alert. Tap the alert icon. Select a timeframe. Close

4 Enable touch sensitivity

Most Samsung users apply a screen protector or tempered glass to protect their Galaxy's beautiful OLED panel. If you applied one and notice a degraded touch sensitivity, make a tweak from Settings.

Open Samsung Settings and scroll to Display. Turn on Touch sensitivity. Close

The system increases the screen's touch sensitivity.

3 Turn on Auto Blocker

Auto Blocker adds an extra layer of security to your Galaxy phone. It keeps your phone safe by blocking threats and other suspicious activities. The system prevents apps from unauthorized sources. It activates app security checks and commands by USB cable. The feature also blocks images suspected of contacting malware in messaging apps.

Open One UI Settings and scroll to Security and privacy. Select Auto blocker. Turn on the option from the following menu. Close

Make sure to activate it when you hand over your phone to an unauthorized service center.

2 Tweak screenshot and screen recording preferences

Samsung offers multiple options to tweak the screenshot format, change the default location, and hide the status and navigation bars. You can also change screen recording sound, video quality, and selfie video size.

Open Settings and scroll to Advanced features. Tap Screenshots and screen recordings. Make the necessary changes from the following menu. Close

1 Set auto restart

As a part of device optimization, you can set your Samsung phone to auto restart on a set schedule. The practice ensures that your phone runs in the best condition. Navigate to Settings > Device care > Auto optimization > Auto restart and set a schedule.

Close

Transform your Galaxy experience

You don't need to apply every trick on the list. You can pick the ones relevant to your needs and transform your Samsung Galaxy from good to extraordinary in no time. Make relevant changes and unlock a personalized One UI setup. The South Korean is working on an Android 15-based One UI 7. Read our post to learn everything about Samsung's next big software release.