Summary Samsung has begun internal work on the latest iteration of One UI 7, likely based on Android 15 beta.

A test build of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 was spotted on Samsung's servers.

Samsung aims to give 100 million people access to Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1, so the One UI 7 update will be hotly anticipated coming on the heels of this release.

Developers don’t always collaborate to ensure that their software lines up in terms of timing. This means that, in some instances, it’s necessary for developers to play catch-up to ensure that their software remains compatible and functional. With Google’s release of the latest beta version of Android 15, Samsung has had to do just that. Now, evidence suggests that it’s begun internal work on the latest iteration of One UI.

As noted in an update by Android enthusiast @TarunVats33 on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has been spotted testing a new internal build of One UI 7 (via SamMobile). Originally discovered on May 8, there is little information on the upcoming features of the update. However, it will likely be based on the new beta version of Android 15, which was just launched by Google.

What do we know about One UI 7?

Thus far, it seems that the new One UI 7 build is being developed for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t roll out to older devices. It’s worth noting that the company has been toying with Android 15 since the beginning of 2024. Because the latest firmware has been spotted on Samsung’s servers, it’s likely that a new version of One UI 7 is in development. This could mean that a beta program for the update is coming in the near future, but nothing has been officially confirmed by the company just yet. The leaked software updates initially appeared in the European region.

If the success of One UI 6.1 is any indicator of what’s to come, there may be a lot to look forward to with the latest version of One UI 7. In March 2024, Samsung said that more than 8 million people had downloaded the One UI 6.1 update since it was released. The company has made it a goal to give 100 million people access to Galaxy AI – which debuted with the latest flagship series – by the end of the year. Only time will tell if Samsung is able to reach its goal.