While Google has come a long way with Pixel UI, it still feels barebones compared to Samsung’s One UI Android skin. As a die-hard Pixel fan (and a Pixel 8 user), I have always vouched for stock Android and its clean simplicity. However, whenever I take a Samsung flagship out for a spin, I find myself admiring several One UI features to such an extent that I hope Google considers incorporating them into the Pixel lineup.

One UI has some seriously cool tricks up its sleeve, from the way you can customize your lock screen to the neat on-device automation with Routines. Here are some of One UI’s best ideas that Google can borrow without affecting Pixel UI’s core identity.

7 Lock screen widgets

Samsung has been offering lock screen widgets for a while. Following Apple’s lead, the Korean giant has integrated the same into the Always-on display as well. However, the widget collection is slim and limited to first-party apps like Calendar, Clock, Reminder, Health, Weather, and Battery only.

Here is where Google can take inspiration from One UI’s lock screen widgets and go a step further by opening it up to third-party developers. Like Apple, Google can offer a new set of APIs that would allow developers to build widgets that are secure, power-efficient, and visually appealing on the lock screen. Such an approach can lead to a personalized and informative lock screen setup on Pixel devices.

6 A better clone of Secure Folder

While Google has started offering Private Space with Android 15, the overall implementation still leaves a lot to desire, especially if you have tried Samsung’s Secure Folder before. First of all, there is no direct bridge between the system and Private Space apps, meaning I can’t select confidential photos and documents from the Files app and move them to Private Space with a single tap.

In contrast, Samsung’s Secure Folder works seamlessly with the One UI Gallery and Files app, which allows me to move such private data to the Secure Folder from the bottom menu. It’s seamless, works as expected, and hides your sensitive data in no time. Besides, it’s customizable, where you can change the app icon and name to hide it among other applications.

5 A feature-rich mobile hotspot menu

One UI surprised me with its range of customization options in the mobile hotspot menu. With Pixel UI, you can only set the security protocol, disable the hotspot automatically, and set a specific frequency. Samsung takes it to the next level, as you can see the number of devices connected to your mobile hotspot, their overall data usage, and even usage breakdown.

You can even set data limits and time limits for a specific device. It's a boon for individuals with limited cellular data who prefer not to share more than specific data. You can set a one-time password when temporarily sharing your mobile hotspot, too.

4 Director view in video camera

One UI’s Director's View is a fantastic tool for capturing those special moments in a more engaging way. As the name suggests, it allows you to record using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, meaning you can capture your child's first steps, Disney World fireworks, a concert, and your amazed reaction in a single video. No more choosing between the event or your emotions — you get both!

Samsung provides the flexibility to select how your reaction is presented. You may opt for a small "picture-in-picture" overlay of yourself on the primary footage or choose a split-screen view. Being a camera-centric device, Google should offer such features on Pixel devices as well.

3 One UI routines to automate local tasks

Samsung’s Routines is a robust automation tool used to streamline tasks and personalize your phone based on your location or activity. For example, you can create a location-based routine so that when you reach home, your phone automatically deactivates mobile data, enables Wi-Fi, adjusts screen brightness for indoor lighting, disables Always-on display, and opens Spotify for some after-work relaxation.

In another example, when you reach the office, the set routine can silence the phone, connect to an office Wi-Fi network, and open the email app. The possibilities are endless here; you can also set a routine so that the system disables auto-rotation whenever you launch YouTube, but enables it again when you exit the app.

2 Enhancements to productivity apps

Google’s productivity apps like Keep, Tasks, and Calendar are still basic at best compared to their One UI counterparts. For example, Samsung Notes is way superior in terms of drawing tools, art covers for digital notebooks, lock screen memos, PDF tools, and more. Reminders also support natural language, so, for example, you can type "Have medicine tomorrow at 7PM" and set an alert for the same.

Also, when you receive a reminder or event alert, One UI takes up the entire screen on your device, ensuring you don’t miss an important meeting.

1 Samsung DeX

Although it started as a gimmick, Samsung DeX has evolved into an impressive productivity tool. You can turn your monitor into a true desktop-like experience with resizable windows, a taskbar, a keyboard, and mouse support. Many Android apps, including first-party Samsung apps, are optimized for DeX, offering a seamless transition between mobile and desktop modes.

Now that smartphone CPUs are more capable than ever, Google could certainly think about implementing a similar solution where your Pixel UI turns into a ChromeOS environment when hooked to an external monitor.

A Pixel user’s wishlist from One UI

Look, I love my Pixel 8; the smooth Android experience, day-one system updates, and the camera — it’s great. But I have to admit, Samsung’s One UI has some killer features that make me a little jealous. I hope the search giant takes some notes from One UI and gives us Pixel users the features we deserve.

That being said, I can’t wait to see Samsung’s take on Android 15 with the One UI 7 update. Curious about it? We can tell you everything you need to know about One UI 7.