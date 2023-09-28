Summary Samsung has delayed the One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 due to stability concerns, but it is expected to go live in early October 2023 after the Chuseok holiday.

Samsung has aggressively rolled out One UI 6 beta builds for the Galaxy S23 series. Since the program's debut in early August, its availability has expanded to include more Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy A54, A34, and S22 series. Surprisingly, though, the company's foldables are yet to get a taste of the Android 14 beta firmware. Reports suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could get a beta in mid-September, but it was nowhere to be seen. Turns out, Samsung has pushed back the Fold 5 and Flip 5's One UI 6 beta release.

In a forum post, a Samsung representative in charge of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 software noted that the One UI 6 beta was delayed due to stability concerns. The company initially aimed to roll out a beta firmware in September. However, the team realized they needed more time to address the stability issues, leading to the delay. Samsung's software team now expects One UI 6 beta for the 2023 foldables to go live "as soon as possible in October after the Chuseok holiday."

If you were eagerly looking forward to trying out One UI 6 on your Z Fold 5 or Flip 5, you might feel disappointed by this delay. But a usable beta is always better than an unstable one, so it is good to see Samsung pushing back public testing of One UI 6 for its premium devices to resolve the issues.

Galaxy S23's fifth One UI 6 beta goes live

Interestingly, while Samsung has delayed the Android 14 beta for its 2023 foldables, it has dropped the fifth One UI 6 test firmware for the Galaxy S23 lineup. This release comes less than a week after the fourth beta went live with the October 2023 patch. It fixes all the problems noted in the previous build, including motion photos in the Camera app, gesture issues, and Maintenance mode not working.

The 740MB+ ZWIK firmware is live in the US, UK, Germany, and India. It should soon expand to other regions where the One UI 6 beta is live for the phone. Given this build's relatively small change log, it's clear that One UI 6 for the Galaxy S23 series is nearing its stable release. Samsung will likely release another beta firmware before dropping the stable build to the public. With Google expected to announce the official release of Android 14 at its October 4th event alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, Galaxy S23's stable One UI 6 firmware could also go live on the same day.