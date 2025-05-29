Summary One UI 8 beta open for Galaxy S25 with Android 16, enhancing Samsung features.

Samsung's One UI 8 beta program is now open for users on Galaxy S25 devices. The new beta brings Android 16 to Samsung devices for the first time, along with improvements to Samsung features like the Now Bar and Secure Folder. Details about the next One UI 8 beta build are already starting to trickle out, and it looks like Samsung is working to bring a little more flavor to animations on Galaxy phones.

Leaker Ice Universe has shared a couple of screen recordings from an upcoming One UI 8 beta build, referred to as ZYES (for the last four characters in the firmware's internal identifier). The recordings show a new notification animation, plus an updated animation for opening apps.

As illustrated in the recording above, this version of the One UI 8 beta includes a new animation for notifications delivered while the lock screen is open. When a screenshot is taken, you can see the accompanying notification drop down from the top of the screen, expanding from a dot to a full banner as it falls into place.

The second video shows a subtler change to the animation displayed when apps are opened. Comparing a phone running the new ZYES One UI 8 build to one running One UI 7, you can see that the animation triggers faster in the newer software. Ice Universe also describes the animation as "more natural, smoother, and non-linear" compared to the older version — though I'm not sure I can see that second bit in this clip.

Pixels aren't the only phones getting new animations