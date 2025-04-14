Summary Screenshots of an early build of Android 16-based One UI 8 running on the Z Fold 6 have surfaced online.

It shows minor UI changes compared to One UI 7.

Samsung might focus on releasing One UI 8 as quickly as possible to make up for the delay in One UI 7's rollout.

Samsung has struggled with the One UI 7 rollout. Adding to the company's woes, it had to stop the official rollout due to a major bug. And this happened despite a lengthy delay and extensive beta testing on the company's part. Rumors suggest Samsung will try to make up for One UI 7's delay by releasing Android 16-based One UI 8 earlier than anticipated. Adding fuel to this rumor, a new leak gives us our first look at One UI 8.