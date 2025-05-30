Summary The US beta program for Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 series has reached its maximum capacity just two days after launch, and new registrations are closed.

While it's unclear if more spots will open for the initial beta, those who missed out will likely have an opportunity to join with the release of Beta 2, which is expected to be more stable.

The stable version of One UI 8 is anticipated to debut on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 foldable phones around July.

Regardless of Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 coming much sooner than initially expected, demand for the software preview is proving undeniably high.

The first beta was made available to try out on the South Korean tech giant's latest Galaxy S25 series just two days ago. If you didn't act fast, though, you've already missed the initial sign-up window.