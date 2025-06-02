Summary Samsung has started the One UI 8 beta (based on Android 16) for Galaxy S25 users and hints suggest it will soon expand to older devices like the Galaxy S23.

A One UI 8 beta community page for Galaxy S23 owners has appeared in Germany, indicating wider beta availability in select regions like the US, UK, and South Korea.

One UI 8 is expected to bring new features like alarm groups, file filtering in My Files, fresh animations, a Secure Folder panic button, Now Bar enhancements, and Android 16's split-screen upgrade.

Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 was marked by delays, but the tech giant isn't repeating the same mistakes with One UI 8.

The Android 16-based Samsung-exclusive update began rolling out to the first wave of beta testers last week, and it looks like it will not take the South Korean tech giant too long to roll One UI 8 to more users eager to try out the latest features.