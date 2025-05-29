Summary Samsung's One UI 8 update improves alarm group management.

Users can now easily add existing alarms to groups in One UI 8.

The update also brings interactive widgets for grouped alarms on the home screen.

We all know that one person who needs multiple consecutive alarms to get the day started, or people who use alarms to assist with punctuality as they go about their business. Although simple, alarms on smartphones aren't as sophisticated as they could be. Samsung's take on grouping alarms in One UI 7 was a departure from the stagnation, and One UI 8 rolling out now only makes it better with a simplified option to manage alarm groups.