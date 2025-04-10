Summary Samsung has introduced synced live YouTube playback controls across devices in One UI 7.

This feature allows for live notifications & playback controls for YouTube videos playing on smart TV to appear on your Galaxy phone.

One UI 7 also brings live notifications for local YouTube video playback.

Samsung has given its Android skin a major overhaul with One UI 7. While most changes focus on improving the user experience, the company has added several handy features and tweaks. One change that has quietly flown under the radar is the addition of synced live YouTube playback controls across devices.