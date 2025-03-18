Summary Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 will get Android 15-based One UI 7 starting April 7.

More Samsung devices will eventually get the One UI 7 update.

One UI 7 will add Galaxy S25's Audio Eraser feature to the Galaxy S24, Fold 6, and Flip 6.

Galaxy owners, your long wait for Android 15 and One UI 7 will end soon. Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it would roll out One UI 7 for its flagship Galaxy phones in April, though it did not provide a more precise timeframe. That's changing today, with the company confirming some of its flagship Galaxy devices will get the update starting April 7.

In its announcement, Samsung says that the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 will receive the stable Android 15 update on or around April 7. It will then expand the rollout to more of its devices in the following weeks, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series.

More Galaxy phones should get the Android 15 update, but Samsung's initial rollout will only focus on these devices. A previous leak points to the Galaxy S22 lineup, Fold 4, and other Samsung mid-rangers getting the stable One UI 7 update in May.

Samsung's announcement comes hot on the heels of the company dropping the fifth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. Besides bug fixes, it adds LOG video recording support to the non-Ultra S24 models. This should be the last beta firmware for the phone, with Samsung likely rolling out the stable Android 15 build directly next month.

A footnote in Samsung's announcement confirms the Galaxy S25's Audio Eraser feature will make its way to the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Tab S10. However, it won't come to any of the company's 2023 or older devices.

One UI 7 will improve your Galaxy phone's experience

One UI 7 is among Samsung's largest updates to its Android skin. It introduces a significant UI overhaul, with more polished system animations and refreshed iconography. Additionally, it introduces Now Bar, which will display contextual and real-time information right on the lock screen. The skin also features deeper Galaxy AI integration, with features like AI Select, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist getting a usability boost.

With One UI 7, Samsung will introduce natural language search in the Settings menu, making it easier to find the right option by simply typing your query in everyday language.

Thanks: Moshe!