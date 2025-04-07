Summary
- The new weather app simplifies weather widgets and offers clearer descriptions for UV levels, humidity, and wind.
- The new update includes a "life forecast" feature for tailored outdoor activity weather insights.
- This update makes the weather app more usable and convenient for daily use, with simplified widgets and easy swiping between locations.
One UI 7 continues to roll out around the world. One part of the update includes an oft-overlooked, yet essential, app refresh. The latest version of Samsung' s stock weather app includes new usability features, clearer data, and a brand-new "life forecast" feature.
