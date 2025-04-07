Summary The new weather app simplifies weather widgets and offers clearer descriptions for UV levels, humidity, and wind.

The new update includes a "life forecast" feature for tailored outdoor activity weather insights.

This update makes the weather app more usable and convenient for daily use, with simplified widgets and easy swiping between locations.

One UI 7 continues to roll out around the world. One part of the update includes an oft-overlooked, yet essential, app refresh. The latest version of Samsung' s stock weather app includes new usability features, clearer data, and a brand-new "life forecast" feature.