After several delays, the latest iteration of One UI is available on eligible Samsung Galaxy devices. I took it up for a spin and was impressed with Samsung's latest take on Android 15. I rely on my phone for work and personal life, and am constantly looking for ways to streamline my digital habits.

With the arrival of One UI 7, I headed into its new features, eager to discover how it could enhance my productivity. Let's go over the One UI 7 tips and tricks that make my daily tasks smoother and save me a significant amount of time.

7 Use Now Bar on the lock screen

Now Bar is Samsung's answer to Live Activities, but with a unique twist that sits at the bottom and feels intuitive. Before One UI 7, managing active background apps from the lock screen felt clunky. However, with the Now Bar, it's a different ballgame.

This subtle bar appears at the bottom of my lock screen, neatly placed between the existing shortcuts. It's designed for quick, one-handed access, which I love. I can run a timer, check the latest sports scores, track my steps via Samsung Health, and manage music tracks from the lock screen. You will notice this quality-of-life improvement after upgrading to One UI 7.