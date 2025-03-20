Summary Samsung offers a new CAPTCHA skip feature in its internet browser.

The automatic verification feature is available in Samsung Internet's settings, but you'll need to be running the company's latest Android build to use it.

It should help minimize online annoyances and deliver improved privacy.

The internet is filled with proof that seemingly-universal opinions aren't actually always universal, but I feel confident in this one: CAPTCHAs suck. Sure, Google's ReCAPTCHA tool can be tolerable when it's a simple click, but the second I'm trying to determine whether one select square has a bicycle handle in it or not, it's game over. Thankfully, Samsung is working to deliver a much more tolerable CAPTCHA experience on its Galaxy smartphones, and if you have a Galaxy S25, you can try it out right now.

As spotted by SammyGuru, One UI 7 devices have a new CAPTCHA trick available in Samsung Internet. While the company's browser might not hold a fraction of the popularity as Google Chrome, it's become a surprisingly great mobile web experience, especially for those looking for extensions or other usability improvements. With "automatic verification," Samsung's browser will allow you not just to skip CAPTCHAs, but to prevent your data being captured in the process.

It's unfortunate that automatic verification is pretty hidden within Samsung Internet's settings, but once you know where it is — and you have a compatible device — it's easy to enable. Ensure your app is updated (I'm using version 27.0.9.84, downloaded and installed from the Galaxy Store), then open the menu icon from the status bar. Under "Privacy," select "Smart anti-tracking," and toggle on automatic verification from this menu. In my case, it was already enabled, a much-needed assist considering how buried this feature really is.

CAPTCHAs are annoying, but Samsung might make it a little better

The company's browser just keeps getting better and better

Considering how annoying CAPTCHAs can get these days — don't even get me started on the sliding puzzle piece ones I've seen from companies like Sony and TikTok — this sort of feature seems really promising. I tried visiting a handful of websites where I've experienced CAPTCHA prompts in the past in order to compare it to other browsers, but unfortunately, CAPTCHA appearances can be a tricky thing to predict. On paper, though, this should make browsing the web a little less frustrating, and these days, isn't that all we're looking for?

It's yet another feature that keeps Samsung Internet as my browser of choice, even if it's only available on One UI 7 devices at the moment (nothing on my Pixel 8a, unfortunately). While Chrome's ability to sync with whatever's on your desktop browser can't be beat, Samsung Internet remains unbeatable in practically every other regard. From its extension support for tools like ad blockers to its improved visual style, right down to allowing the navigation menus to move to the bottom of the screen, it's a much more user-friendly choice than Chrome has been in ages. If you haven't tried it out, you really should.