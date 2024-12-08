Another Pixel-packed update to Android makes a bigger splash than we would've thought this time of year and the Android Police podcast is all over it. Also on this program, we see Samsung fall firmly into Apple's line when it comes to many of the design choices it made for the big One UI 7 update. And who would've thought that the PlayStation Portal would've been an item to celebrate? Funny how it goes sometimes when the PS5 Pro is, truly, such a punching bag. That and more this week.
01:04 | QPR does not stand for Quarter Pounder
- Google's December Pixel Feature Drop is all about Pixel 9
- All the features Google didn't tell you about in Android 15's first quarterly release
- Pixel Screenshots escapes its app in massive new Pixel Drop update
- Android's new feature bundle brings captions that actually show emotions
- Google breathes new life into old Pixels with two more years of OS upgrades
- The canceled Pixel Tablet 2 suggests Google learned all the wrong lessons
43:52 | Samsung Bashing
- Samsung's long-awaited One UI 7 beta is here to end 2024 on a high note
- Samsung's One UI 7 finally embraces the vertical app drawer
- Samsung's new app drawer has one big, ugly thing wrong with it
