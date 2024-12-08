Another Pixel-packed update to Android makes a bigger splash than we would've thought this time of year and the Android Police podcast is all over it. Also on this program, we see Samsung fall firmly into Apple's line when it comes to many of the design choices it made for the big One UI 7 update. And who would've thought that the PlayStation Portal would've been an item to celebrate? Funny how it goes sometimes when the PS5 Pro is, truly, such a punching bag. That and more this week.

01:04 | QPR does not stand for Quarter Pounder

43:52 | Samsung Bashing

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0