Key Takeaways Edge panels will be unavailable for download on One UI 7 and existing panels will be deleted if the user uninstalls them.

Samsung announced the removal of edge panels in a blog post that was shared on X.

Users should expect the eventual elimination of all edge panels, so enjoy them while they last.

Samsung's One UI 7.0 update promises to be a goody bag full of pleasant surprises. But not all news is good news for Galaxy fans , especially since Samsung announced the end of Edge Panel downloads.

Samsung informed users that devices running One UI 7 or later would not be able to access the Edge Panels storefront (via Sammobile). This means means you won't be able to download new panels, although existing ones will still be available in the My apps section of the Galaxy Store. However, if you delete a panel, it will not be recoverable, even if you paid for it.

Samsung really doesn't like Edge Panels, apparently

Edge Panels have always been a unique way to further customize your Samsung device. The Galaxy Store had a variety of panels, some of which were premium and cost money. This is a panel on the side of the screen that can be swiped open to provide quick access to frequently used apps. The Galaxy Store provided neat skins and customizations for the Edge Panel.

Samsung said that while users can retain and use Edge Panels, they will lose access to them if users uninstall them after the One UI 7 update. Samsung is so far not removing the Edge Panel completely, only the ability to customize it. Some people may be worried that this could be a step towards phasing out the feature entirely, but Samsung hasn't confirmed or denied this.

What this means for you

Samsung will keep new panels available for download for anyone not running the latest One UI 7.0 software. The Galaxy Store will remain untouched, at least for now. However, no timeline has been given for how long this will last. Users are cautioned to prepare for the eventual removal of all custom edge panels.

One UI 7.0 promises to deliver a lot of useful features, but apparently, edge panels are not one of them. How long we'll be able to keep using our custom panels, or even the stock Samsung panel, remains to be seen.