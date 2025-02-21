OneUI 7 is a significant milestone for Samsung's Android skin. Samsung has redesigned OneUI with the user experience in mind by reducing clutter, prominently displaying relevant information, and smoothing out animations. Nevertheless, there are still notable features missing from OneUI 7.

From features Samsung has removed in OneUI 7, to long-awaited tools that have yet to materialize, plenty is missing from OneUI 7. While we think some of these features have been killed off for good, and others may come in future OneUI updates, OneUI 7 nevertheless feels a little empty on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 without these features.

4 It's the beginning of the end for Edge Panels

Whether you used it or not, it was a notable feature of One UI

Edge Panels has long been a unique feature of Samsung phones, but if you update your phone to OneUI 7, you cannot download new Edge Panels through the Galaxy Store. Many of the Edge Panels available through the Galaxy Store were paid products; this is a frustrating update for anyone who's spent money on Edge Panels skins. One UI 7 looks like the beginning of the end for this feature, but Samsung hasn't confirmed whether or not it will phase out the feature entirely.

Once you update your phone to One UI 7, you won't be able to download new Edge Panels or customize the apps you see. However, all Edge Panels that you have already downloaded will remain on your phone. If you delete them, you won't be able to recover them.

While Samsung has not explicitly defined the future of Edge Panels, One UI 7 has hamstrung the feature. We suspect that a future One UI update will completely remove the feature.

3 No more full-sized lock screen widgets

The Now Bar is the home for information on your lock screen

Samsung has focused on streamlining the user experience on One UI 7, which is likely the reason behind its removal of full-sized lock screen widgets. On earlier versions of One UI, you could tap the lock screen clock to reveal a carousel of full-sized widgets. You can customize this feature with first-party and third-party widgets, but Samsung has completely removed this feature from One UI 7.

Tapping on the lock screen clock in One UI 7 only displays the time and date, and the customization options have been removed from the Settings app. However, the mini widgets are still here, so you can still extensively customize your Galaxy phone's lock screen with One UI 7.

This removal is likely thanks to the addition of the Now Bar. The Now Bar can dynamically display information from various apps, so the lock screen could have become overly cluttered with duplicated information.

2 A simpler way to lock apps is needed

Secure Folder is too much for everyday use

Secure Folder has been a feature on Samsung phones for years. This tool provides a secure space on your Galaxy phone to store sensitive apps, media, files, and data. It's useful, but we think that One UI 7 missed a trick by not providing us with a simple way to lock individual apps.

Secure Folder prioritizes security over all else, which is great. However, not all apps need this level of security, so we think One UI 7 is missing a simpler tool for locking apps. The option to add a unique PIN, password, or biometric to individual apps would be much more useful.

Some apps that contain sensitive information, like banking apps, require a password or biometric signature to open the app. However, this is at the whim of the app developers. One of the messaging apps I use sometimes contains sensitive work information, but I don't want the hassle of setting up Secure Folder just for one app. If Samsung added a simple app lock feature, people like me could use it to add an extra layer of security to protect sensitive information with minimal hassle.

1 App icon customization is still a hassle

Pixel phones might get this feature first

We've always recognized OneUI's excellent customization opportunities, but one of the simplest and most loved features of Android is still missing in OneUI 7. Google removed custom home screen icon shapes in Android 12, and Samsung relegated this feature to the Theme Park module in Good Lock.

While we appreciate Good Lock's customization opportunities, simple features like custom app icons should be included in OneUI by default.

We may see this feature arrive in OneUI 8 as Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 revealed six custom app icon shapes tucked in the Wallpaper & Style menu on Pixel phones. It's likely that Samsung will eventually follow suit, but it's still a gaping hole in OneUI 7's customization options.

While the absence of these features is noticeable in OneUI 7, the update is still a distinct upgrade for Galaxy owners. While the Samsung Galaxy S25 series ships with OneUI 7 preinstalled, these Galaxy phones will also receive the One UI 7 update.