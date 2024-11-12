Key Takeaways Samsung has delayed the release of One UI 7, alongside Galaxy S25 launch in 2025.

One UI 7 rumored to include new AI features like AI Notifications, AI Emoji, and AI Summary.

Major AI upgrades will debut in One UI 7.1 instead.

While many brands are rolling out or preparing to release the Android 15 stable update, Samsung has decided to delay its release until 2025, alongside the launch of Galaxy S25. However, it appears that the most notable and awaited AI upgrades may not make it to the first major release of the OS.

Samsung's One UI 7 is rumored to introduce several new AI-powered features, including an AI Notification feature similar to the iPhone, which summarizes notification content — especially useful for lengthy notifications or when a message exceeds the displayable area. Similarly, the update is expected to include an AI Summary tool for summarizing long texts.

However, prominent leaker chunvn8888 reports that most new AI features, such as AI emoji and AI Summary, will skip the first major One UI 7 release and instead debut with One UI 7.1 later next year. The leaker adds that only "minor AI features" will be included in the first beta, which is expected to roll out as early as next week.

The first One UI 7 beta may arrive as soon as next week

Close

It seems Samsung is working on major upgrades for One UI 7, which could explain its delayed release — especially given Samsung is typically among the first brands to roll out new Android updates. Previous leaks have hinted that One UI 7 is expected to introduce iPhone-like design changes, including a revamped Quick Settings look and smoother animations.

The update will also bring improvements to the lock screen and improve one-handed usability. Although Galaxy AI has been a major focus for Samsung this year, it appears the company is taking extra time to refine the upcoming AI features for One UI 7. Thankfully, the wait for other non-AI features won't be much longer, as the first beta is expected to arrive as early as next week.