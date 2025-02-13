Summary Some AI features on the Galaxy S25 series may remain exclusive due to hardware requirements.

Samsung's AI features split into on-device and cloud-based categories, impacting which devices they will roll out on.

Lower-end Galaxy phones and mid-tier models might not receive all the AI features with the One UI 7 update.

While Samsung didn't make huge hardware changes with the Galaxy S25 series, it did pack in several new AI features like Cross App Actions, Now Brief, Now Bar, and more. Since these features were showcased alongside One UI 7, many of us assumed they'd arrive on older Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update. But that might not be the case, as a Samsung executive has hinted that some AI features may remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series.

In a recent interview (via Sammobile) published by Samsung Indonesia, Sally Jeong, EVP and Head of Framework R&D at Samsung MX, talked about One UI 7's development and security concerns with AI. During the interview, Sally was also asked about the role of NPUs and GPUs in powering these new AI features on the Galaxy S25.

Samsung says advanced AI features need powerful hardware

And that's why not all Galaxy devices will get them