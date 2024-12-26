Summary Samsung's One UI 7 update will enhance ecosystem integration with a new camera continuity feature.

It will allow you to import images and scanned documents seamlessly from your Galaxy phone into Samsung Notes running on your Galaxy Book or tablet.

Samsung could expand Continuity camera to more apps.

Samsung is the only manufacturer that offers an Apple-like ecosystem integration in the Android world. While not perfect, you can seamlessly connect your phone to your Galaxy Book, copy-paste text across devices, wirelessly transfer files using Quick Share, and more. With the upcoming One UI 7 update, Samsung will further deepen this integration with a new Camera continuity feature.

Samsung devices feature a Continuity-like functionality, enabling you to seamlessly resume working on apps open on another device linked to your Samsung account. With One UI 7, Samsung will further enhance this feature by adding Camera continuity support. This will allow you to take pictures or scan documents using your Galaxy phone, which you can seamlessly insert and use in Samsung Notes or Samsung Internet on another device.

This feature is similar to Apple’s Continuity Camera/Sketch, which lets you insert a photo or scanned document from your iPhone or iPad directly into your Mac. What sets Apple’s implementation apart is its versatility — it works seamlessly across all apps, not just a limited selection of first-party ones.

Based on the tweak in the wording for the "Continue on other devices" option, Samsung might extend its Continuity-like feature to more apps. Currently, it only works with Samsung Notes and Samsung Internet.

Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman spotted this One UI 7 improvement in the latest beta. He could not get the feature to work, as it would seemingly require a software update for existing Galaxy Books and other Samsung devices. For Camera continuity to work, your Galaxy phone and Galaxy Book should be on the same Wi-Fi network, within Bluetooth range, and logged in to the same Samsung account.

One UI 7 will further deepen the integration between Galaxy devices

One UI 7 should introduce several connected devices features, including Camera Share functionality. It will allow you to use your Galaxy phone's camera as a webcam with your Galaxy Book or tablet. One UI 6.1.1 introduced a similar feature on the Galaxy S24, but Samsung will expand it to more devices with the next One UI release.

Another connected device feature that could be a part of One UI 7 is Storage Share, enabling you to wirelessly browse the files stored on your Galaxy phone from your Galaxy laptop or tablet.