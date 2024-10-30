Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 7 update for Android 15 is delayed until early 2025.

A new leak offers a detailed peek at what's to come, including revamped icons, a new lock screen, new AI photo effects, and new styles of Sketch to Image.

Most importantly, Samsung is focused on bolstering its built-in parental controls, and it seems to be doing just that by introducing live location tracking.

We know that Samsung has hit a roadblock with its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

The major OS update, which landed on Pixel devices earlier this month, is not coming out in stable for Samsung devices until early 2025, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. While the official release is months away, One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.

We know you're eagerly awaiting the official release, we are too — however, while we wait, a newly leaked sneak peek at new One UI 7 elements should keep us all satiated, at least for a little while.

It is unclear how Android Headlines got access to what appears to be the official marketing material for One UI 7, and it didn't name a source, but the material sure does look authentic and offers a lot of information about the update — some reiterated and some new.

Source: Android Headlines

For example, we've known for a while that One UI 7 would revamp the way icons look, complete with an option for icon theming. The leaked material essentially confirms that the update will bring new icons, and offers a clear look at some of the most common ones, including the Phone, Camera, Contacts, and Settings apps.

Source: Android Headlines

Elsewhere, we see separate Quick Settings and Notification Drawer panels, complete with pill-shaped notifications, something we've spotted in the past too. Further, the lock screen in the leaked material looks a lot more intuitive with two shortcuts (one on the bottom left and one on the bottom right — likely customizable), and a Dynamic Island-like chip for live activities in the center that shows music controls, timer progress, voice recording controls, and more.

One UI 7 will bring enhanced parental controls

Close

Image credit: Android Headlines

On the photography front, One UI 7 will reportedly introduce new AI-powered enhancements to "restyle your portraits. This will include effects like Comic, 3D Cartoon, Watercolor, and more, essentially like Sketch to Image, but instead of sketching, you're applying the effects to a portrait. Sketch to Image will gain new artistic effects and styles as well.

Elsewhere, Samsung devices already offer parental controls, but it looks like the section will expand with One UI 7. According to the report, features like app download and app purchase permissions will make their way to parental controls, alongside an option to block certain websites while whitelisting others, ensuring that children can only access age-appropriate content. Samsung's built-in parental controls will also finally gain location tracking with One UI 7. For reference, you've long had to set up parental controls via Google Family link to be able to monitor your kids' live location.