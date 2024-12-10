Key Takeaways Samsung's Routines in One UI 7 will gain 32 new actions for more advanced automation.

Routines allow you to create automation for daily tasks.

Tasker offers more possibilities, but Samsung continues to improve Routines for easy automation on Galaxy phones.

Samsung's take on iPhone's popular Shortcuts app, Routines, is one of the best features of Samsung phones. It enables you to automate day-to-day tasks effortlessly. While not as powerful, Routines is still the best native automation tool you can get on an Android phone. With the upcoming One UI 7 update, Samsung will make its automation tool even more powerful by adding support for new actions.

Reddit user FragmentedChicken revealed to Android Authority that Samsung has added support for 32 new actions for Routines in One UI 7. This means you can set up more advanced If-then automation and choose from a bigger list of actions to trigger. This includes reading text aloud, getting the Android Auto status, sharing images, moving pictures to Trash, reading text aloud, getting the battery level or charging status of the device, and more.

You can even get the current weather, humidity, and snowfall probability, enabling you to use Routines to create handy smart home automation. Other actions include getting the device's sound status, Wi-Fi status, power saving status, and loudness normalization.

The "Run Quick Command" action for Bixby is absent from Routines in One UI 7. Samsung could reintroduce it in a future build alongside new triggers and actions with the next beta build.

There are no new "If" conditions, limiting your ability to create more complex automation.

Routines stands out for its simple interface

While there are many powerful third-party automation apps for Android, like Tasker and MacroDroid, Routines' strength lies in its integration with Samsung phones and its easy-to-use interface.

Even after these additions, Tasker and other third-party apps remain a better choice for power users, offering endless possibilities. Still, it's encouraging to see Samsung consistently improve its automation tool and make it even more useful.

Besides a new look and revamped system animations, One UI 7 will bring several small but important usability changes to Galaxy phones. This includes a vertical app drawer, which the company has avoided all these years, but it comes with an annoying "Secured by Knox" logo on the bottom right. It also brings slick AirPods-like Galaxy Buds integration to its phones.