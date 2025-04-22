Summary Samsung's One UI 7 update roll out has been messy but is improving.

The update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold5/Flip5, along with the S24 FE, S23, and Tab S10.

Sadly, these updates are only available to those in Korea for now.

Let's be clear, Samsung's One UI 7 update roll out has been an absolute mess. While it first debuted on the Galaxy S25 series, it took months to land on older devices, creating a lot of frustration among Samsung device owners. And while the company is still struggling to get it out to more phones, it's doing a much better job, and there's even a timeline available.