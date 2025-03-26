Summary Samsung Czech Republic shares that the S22 and Tab S8 families will get One UI 7 shortly after its global rollout for newer devices.

Korea will see the new software first, starting on April 7.

Owners of midrange Galaxy devices still have an indeterminate period to wait for the Android 15 skin.

First it's coming soon, then potentially as late as May, followed by older models maybe getting skipped, and then borderline radio silence. Samsung's One UI 7 rollout has been fraught, to say the least, with the brand-new S25 series so far the only one of Samsung's popular mobile devices to boast the Android 15-based interface. Even after its confirmed eventual arrival on older devices like the S22 and Tab S8 families, there was little clue as to timing.

Just when it seemed the wait would last forever, one relatively small-market Samsung newsroom came through. The release is finally on the horizon, with Samsung's Czech Republic division verifying that 2022 Samsung flagship phones and tablets will receive the update soon after the rest, likely during late April or early May (via Android Authority).

Finally coming to a device near you

And we almost know when

Officially, One UI 7 releases for the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 on April 7 in Korea, following suit for other regions like the US and Czech Republic on April 10. Another week of waiting, and it will come to the S24 FE and the S23 family. Then things get slightly less specific.

According to Samsung Czechia, the S23 FE, S22 lineup, and fifth-generation Galaxy Z foldables will see the update "in the coming weeks." Even that remains a bit murky — the Samsung news brief mentions the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in both the "week later" and "coming weeks" categories. But it's reasonable to assume they'll all be on the new software by early May. It's a long time coming, because despite the relative shortcomings of some aspects of the S22 and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it still performs admirably and deserves the most recent features.

What about tablets and mid-range Galaxy phones?

The scheduled launch of the tablet version of the interface also comes shrouded in a bit of mystery, but the wait shouldn't be too long. Samsung cites "mid-April" for the latest pair of Tab S10 releases, with Tab S9s a week later, and the Tab S8 at "the end of April." Finally, the remaining tablets (which, so far, look like just the Tab S6 Lite) will get One UI 7 in May.

It's a relieving, if extremely long-awaited, step in the interminably drawn-out software rollout. Granted, the latest One UI package has been touted as one of Samsung's best updates ever, promising to add even more prestige to an interface and software suite that users around the world already love. Unfortunately for owners of Galaxy A series and other non-flagship devices, it's even less clear when Samsung's midrange offerings will see Android 15 and its associated One UI skin. But you can be certain we'll blast it from the rooftops once anything leaks.