Summary Samsung will roll out One UI 7 in the US starting April 10, three days after its release in Korea.

The update will initially be available for the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5.

Even in Europe, the update will only arrive after April 7.

After a long delay, Samsung confirmed that it will start rolling out One UI 7 for its flagship Galaxy devices in April. Then, earlier this week, the company provided a more precise timeframe, confirming that it will release the update on April 7. If you're in the US, you'll need to wait a little longer to try Android 15 on your Galaxy phone, as the official rollout in the country will not start until April 10.

In a press release in its US newsroom, Samsung says that One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 will only start rolling out on April 10. The update will then "gradually" roll out to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks. Note that the release date will vary based on your phone's carrier and its testing, so you may have to wait even longer.

Based on Samsung's wording, it seems the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5 will receive their Android 15 update a bit later. For other devices, like the Galaxy S22 and A55, the wait could be even longer.

Likewise, in an announcement in its European newsroom, Samsung says One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7 for its 2024 flagship devices in Korea first and "shortly thereafter (translated)" in Europe. So, like Galaxy owners in the US, European users will have to wait a few more days to taste Android 15 on their phones.

Samsung owners have endured a long wait for Android 15